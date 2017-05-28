FIRST ALERT remains for showers and storms Sunday morning, a few could be strong

The First Alert Weather team is tracking ongoing showers and storms on this Sunday morning and the strongest round continues to sag south of I-20 and exit east.

Strong wind gusts will be possible with storms this morning, especially before 10AM and south of I-20. Additional clusters of rain and storms have moved in from the northwest and this activity will track east through the rest of this morning.

Drier weather looks to settle in this afternoon with plenty of breaks from rain and storms. Spotty activity can’t be ruled out this afternoon, so please keep an eye to the sky and look for precipitation and lightning notifications on your phone that will be sent from the WBRC First Alert Weather App. If a storm were to form this afternoon, it could turn severe with wind and hail threats. Temperatures rise into the upper 80s and there will be plenty of steamy breaks of sunshine.

Greater chances come after sunset and then more scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected at times on Memorial Day. Stay weather aware if you have outdoor plans. The best chance for strong storms on Monday looks to set up south of I-20 especially across south Alabama.

Unsettled weather looks to persist through Wednesday with widely scattered showers and storms in the forecast through that time frame. Storm coverage to end the week and going into next weekend looks to remain around 20%.

At least with all of the rain, the pollen county will be super low and hopefully help ease some of your allergy symptoms. Gardeners won’t have to worry about watering the lawn and garden for a while.

