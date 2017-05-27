FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Be alert for possible strong to severe storms overnight

FIRST ALERT UPDATE FOR OVERNIGHT STORMS: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for areas along the Highway 278 corridor through 5 a.m. Sunday morning. This includes Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee counties. The severe risk decreases further south but I still think we need to be alert for possible strong wind gusts, small hail, and lightning as far south as Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston. A line of strong to severe storms will be tracking north to south through midnight and the early morning. These storms will eventually weaken with lingering pockets of rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible through sunrise time. I do expect big improvements on Sunday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. There could be another round of stormy weather late Sunday night and into early on Monday. Keep our First Alert Weather App near the bed tonight and make sure the NOAA Weather Radio has good batteries. I will have LIVE storm track updates at the top and bottom of the hour on WBRC.

MEMORIAL DAY AND NEXT WEEK: A front will eventually stall over our area and this will keep our rain chances elevated through next week. Memorial Day will start off partly to mostly cloudy, with a few morning showers possible; plan on a good coverage of scattered storms and showers in the afternoon. So before heading out on the lake, be sure to check radar and the First Alert App for lightning producers. Highs will be in the upper 80s. I do think we will catch some breaks on Monday but there is a good chance we will have some rainy periods. Plan on similar weather for Tuesday and Wednesday, with numerous showers and storms popping up by the afternoon. It is going to feel very humid and tropical, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain chances will start to back off slightly by the end of the week; however, I’m still expecting higher than average rain chances for the beginning of meteorological summer on June 1.

