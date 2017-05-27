Sheriff: Woman seeks help at Blountsville Jack's restaurant after being shot in the head

A woman sought help at a Blountsville Jack's restaurant after being shot in the head, according to Operations Commander Tim Kent.

Kent said the woman jumped out of a car on Highway 231 North before going inside Jack's for help

Investigators say the woman is expected to survive. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Deputies are still searching for a shooter. Investigators believe the shooting is drug related.

