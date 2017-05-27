Auburn’s season ends at the hands of Oklahoma

The No. 8 Auburn softball team laced 16 hits to key an 8-2 victory against Cal Sunday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field.

Blake Logan homered and Casey Mize pitched six strong innings of relief to lift Auburn over Mississippi 5-4 on Tuesday night in the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The Auburn baseball team was eliminated from the Southeastern Conference baseball tournament, falling to Arkansas 11-0 in seven innings at the Hoover Met Thursday. The Razorbacks improved to 40-16 while the Tigers fell to 35-24.

Auburn’s season came to an end Saturday afternoon in disappointing fashion as the Tigers' lack of execution cost them their third straight trip to the Women’s College World Series.

Haley Fagan (2). Auburn softball vs Oklahoma during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. Dakota Sumpter/Auburn Athletics

This is the second straight year Auburn’s season has ended at the hands of Oklahoma.

Oklahoma beat Auburn 5-2 to advance to the Women’s College World Series next week in Oklahoma City.

“You don’t win championships by making mistakes like we did today. We had a better team that how we played today. I think we underachieved,” said Auburn head coach Clint Myers.

Auburn had several defensive mistakes that resulted in Oklahoma runs, but the biggest struggle was at bat. The Tigers only tallied four hits in the game.

“We knew we had to hit and it didn’t happen,” said Auburn third baseman Kasey Cooper.

“We’ve relied on defense so much that we knew that our bats needed to step up and if we weren’t capable of doing that then we knew our defense would make mental errors which we did a lot of in this game,” pitcher Kaylee Carlson added.



Auburn’s offense has been one of the biggest challenges all year, but Myers believes he has resolved the issue.

“Recruit better hitters and that’s what we did. Next year’s team, and the year after that and the year after that, we have some of the best hitters coming in in the country,” added Myers.

The Tigers fell to 49-12 to end the season, an emotional day for the seniors.

“I think we built our legacy. You know when I grew up the biggest program in Alabama was Alabama but now girls are wanting to come to Auburn,” Cooper said.

