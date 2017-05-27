UPDATE: Missing Bessemer teen found safe - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

UPDATE: Missing Bessemer teen found safe

Source: CFSI
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

A missing 15-year-old from Bessemer has been found safe, according to the Center for Search & Investigation for Missing Children.

Authorities identified him as Nathan Tims. He hadn't been seen since May 24 in Bessemer.

