Boy, 15, missing in Bessemer; Open this alert to see his photo.

A 15-year-old boy is missing in Bessemer, according to the Center for Search & Investigation for Missing Children.

Authorities identified him as Nathan Tims. He was last seen on May 24 in Bessemer.

He's described as a 5-5, 130-pound white male with dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at (205) 325-1450, private investigator Rick Victorino at 256-345-2068 or CFSI Regional Director Gayla McDaniel at 704-213-7662.

