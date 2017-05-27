Police: Woman found dead in her car in Hoover - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police: Woman found dead in her car in Hoover

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

Police in Hoover are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead in her car on Cahaba Valley Road.

Investigators have not found any obvious signs of trauma or injury. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

