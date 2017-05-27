Grilling out for Memorial Day Weekend? Tips for safety

If your Memorial Day Weekend celebration includes outdoor grilling, here are some tips to keep you safe.

Clear the grilling surface and interior of debris, says Brad Sloan, assistant manager at Lowe’s of Inverness. Particles stuck to the surface could be a fire hazard or sanitation concern.

When grilling with a propane tank, make sure there’s no leak in the connection. The Consumer Protection Safety Commission suggests checking hoses for cracks, brittleness, holes, and leaks.

And if you smell gas, the Alabama Propane Association says turn the gas off, leave the area and call the local fire department. A technician must inspect the gas cylinder before the next use.

The CPSC also advises that propane gas tanks always be stored upright and outdoors; never keep a filled tank inside a car or indoors. For more safety tips, check the CPSC’s website.

