UA robotics team wins 3rd consecutive competition

For the third year in a row, the University of Alabama Astrobotics team won the NASA Robotic Mining Competition at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The team beat out 45 other collegiate teams from across the nation. They received the Joe Kosmo Award for scoring the most points in the competitive events. The team also awarded the Efficient Use of Communications Power Award and the Capterpillard Autonomy award.
They have now won four times in the competition's eight-year history. They are also the only team to win consecutive years.
More results from the competition can be found on the NASA Robotic Mining Competition's Facebook page:
