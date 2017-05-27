First Alert: Possible strong to severe storms after 9 p.m.

FIRST ALERT FOR STORMS TONIGHT: Most of our area will continue to enjoy pleasant weather this afternoon, with highs in the 80s. We are monitoring developing storms to the north and northwest. Over time, we expect this stormy weather to become a more organized system and d rop southeast later tonight. The latest high-resolution model data suggests this convective system could impact our area to the far northwest beginning after 9 p.m. The storms will d rop southward producing possible damaging wind gusts, hail, and intense lightning. So be on alert for a possible strong to severe storm after 9 p.m., especially in locations north if I-20. The storms will gradually weaken during the early morning hours, and eventually, taper off to showers. This wet weather should give way to another period of mostly dry weather tomorrow, but be on the lookout for another complex of rain and storms for tomorrow night. Highs tomorrow will be in the 80s.

MEMORIAL DAY AND NEXT WEEK: A front will eventually stall over our area and this will keep our rain chances elevated through next week. Memorial day will start off partly to mostly cloudy, with a few showers possible. Plan on a good coverage of scattered storms and showers in the afternoon. So before heading out on the lake be sure to check radar and the First Alert App for lightning producers. Highs will be in the upper 80s. I do think we will catch some breaks on Monday but there is a good chance we will have some rainy periods. Plan on similar weather for Tuesday and Wednesday, with numerous showers and storms popping up by the afternoon. It is going to feel very humid and tropical, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain chances will start to back off slightly by the end of the week; however, I’m still expecting higher than average rain chances for the beginning of meteorological summer.

