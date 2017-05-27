Parents work to raise money, awareness for asthma

An Adamsville couple who lost their daughter to an asthma attack is raising awareness and money for the disease.

Araminta and Tony Daniel hosted a 5k walk/run at Railroad Park Saturday morning.

All of the proceeds will go to the Alabama Asthma and Allergy Center.

Hy-Ayrami Daniel, 16, passed away in November after having an asthma attack during the Magic City Classic.

Her heart stopped for 20 minutes, cutting off oxygen to her brain.

Hy's parents want to raise $10,000 in her memory, but they say it's more important to raise awareness.

"Asthma is a very deadly disease," said Tony Daniel, "A lot of people take it for granted or either don't know how to control it so we want to bring awareness to it and to educate the public more about asthma."

The Daniels hope to make this a yearly event.

You can read more about Hy Daniel here: http://www.wbrc.com/story/33636195/parents-speak-about-losing-their-16-year-old-daughter-to-an-asthma-attack

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.