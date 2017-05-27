Police investigate shooting in Irondale - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police investigate shooting in Irondale


IRONDALE, AL (WBRC) -

Irondale Police are investigating a shooting they say happened at a residence on Monticello Road late Friday night.

The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No information about their condition has been released.

Authorities believe the shooting happened during an argument between two people.

No details about the suspect have been released.

