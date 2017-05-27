Fred: Warm weekend, rain returns late Sunday night

A ridge of high pressure will continue our warm weather pattern. Rain chances will be limited through most of the weekend and are more likely to occur north of the I-20 corridor.

Sunday, a cold front pushes south from Canada bringing a chance for rain and thunderstorms chances increasing along the cold front Sunday night into Monday. The storms appear to hold off until closer to midnight Sunday night and into the early morning hours Monday. The better chances for severe storms still remain north of our area although with the afternoon heating the environment will be more unstable and some of the storms could be strong along and ahead of the front but still below severe limits.

By Tuesday morning, the front is stalled just to our south and will provide enough lift for showers and thunderstorms, especially during peak heating to our south Tuesday and Wednesday.

Towards the end of next week, a ridge of high pressure builds back into the Southeast and the cold front lifts back north as a warm front, generating some more showers and thunderstorms.

