First Alert: Marginal risk for strong storms Saturday afternoon

There is a marginal risk for isolated damaging straight line winds through this afternoon along and north of a line from Millport to Cordova to Hayden to Centre.

A thunderstorm complex developed early this morning in northern Arkansas moving east. The system may turn more southeast later today, but the bulk of the storms will stay to our north as our atmosphere remains capped by a ridge of high pressure.

The air may become increasingly unstable as temperatures warm into the 80s with dewpoints in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Stronger storms could produce damaging wind gusts as isolated to scattered shower or thunderstorm increases across our northern counties this afternoon. Precipitation will decrease by sunset.

The next system will approach the area late tonight. On Sunday, a chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms will linger but these storms are expected to be weaker than this afternoon. Still, there will continue to be a chance for rain through the late afternoon. If a storm develops in the afternoon, it could be strong to severe with hail and strong thunderstorm winds associated with any storms which form.

Greater chances of showers and storms will come after sunset Sunday night, more likely some time after the 10 pm to midnight time frame. The cold front will slow as it moves into Alabama from the northwest and there may be a developing chance for strong to severe thunderstorms late Sunday night.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected for Memorial Day and strong storms will continue with the possibility for an isolated severe storm. Our forecast rain and thunderstorm chances remain Tuesday and Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms will continue across the area, with the best chances during the hours of peak afternoon heating. The warm, humid air will remain in place with continued summer-like afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms.

