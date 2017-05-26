Tuscaloosa named fastest growing city in Alabama out of Big 5

Tuscaloosa was named the fastest growing city out of the top largest cities in Alabama.

City leaders said factors contributing to this growth are the University of Alabama and Mercedes, so much that Tuscaloosa has grown more than 10 percent since 2010.

“The focus on infrastructure and quality of life have certainly played a large role,” said Mayor Walt Maddox.

And that's what Mayor Maddox already has included in his four-year plan.

“We plan on continuing to grow because as municipality your are either growing or declining,” said Maddox.

That means the city has to come up with more ways to attract people to Tuscaloosa and stay.

Business owner Chris Roycroft said he's noticed a big change since he opened up his Antique store 15 years ago.

“Downtown area has exploded,” said Roycroft.

With more businesses and people and although the store has seen new foot traffic, it's not all that they expected.

“For the amount of growth that the city has, I'm a little disappointed that my numbers aren't as higher than they are,” said Roycroft.

He's also noticed another problem with more people moving to town.

“The growth has caused the rent to go up. More people means more housing is needed,” said Roycroft.

The Mayor Walt Maddox said it's very clear the city needs to evolve in order to accommodate and keep up with the significant population increase.

“It's going to be incumbent upon us to create a community to in which their businesses their institutions can grow within,” said Maddox.

The only other city in the state to increase in population is Huntsville.

Birmingham, Montgomery, and Mobile have all seen a slight decrease.

