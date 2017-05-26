First Alert: Expect scattered thunderstorms over weekend

It will be clear tonight with overnight lows in the mid-60s. Saturday is the perfect day for outdoor activities this weekend. This is your pool and grilling out day.

Expect highs near 90s with more humid conditions. It is possible we could see a stray thunderstorm develop after 1 p.m. - especially north of I-20. These storms could produce some heavy downpours. We will see lows in the lower 70s Saturday night.

Models continue to indicate that most of Sunday will be dry with rain and thunderstorm potential the greatest after 4 p.m. The best chances of rain during the day will be north of I-20 and extending into the Tennessee Valley.

First Alert: We'll be watching Sunday evening closely for a threat for strong thunderstorms. The most active weather will likely remain to the north and west of the area, but we could still see a few storms result in heavy rain, lightning, and damaging winds. If you live in Marion, Winston, Cullman, and Blount Counties - this is the area where we could see some of the strongest storms. Thunderstorms will likely continue through at least the first half of Monday. By Monday afternoon, expect thunderstorm chances to decrease a bit. Highs will reach the lower 80s. We'll still see scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday evening.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.