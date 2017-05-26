Police: Woman did heroin while pregnant

A Pleasant Grove woman is charged with chemical endangerment of a child after police say she used heroin while she was pregnant.

"I think it's irrelevant if we want to label it disease or not. They're going to use and unfortunately, that unborn innocent child is going to be on the recipient end of that," said Lt. Daniel Reid, Pleasant Grove Police.

Police say 28-year old Jessica Lynn Lindsey was shooting up on the drug while she was pregnant, and later even admitted that to officers. She's currently believed to be in or approaching the second trimester.

Pleasant Grove has seen it's fair share of these case lately.

Alexandra Laird was charged with chemical endangerment both times she gave birth.

Twenty-three-year-old Raven West gave birth to a child who had drugs in her system.

She later had another baby, and this time the child was stillborn. Police say West admitted to using heroin the day before she went into labor.

"I think I owe it to these unborn children to go ahead and jump on these cases as soon as I can. I think the longer we wait on some of these, the more damage can be done to these fetuses," said Reid.

