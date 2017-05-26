Police: Woman did heroin while pregnant

An ALEA spokesman says three of the five suspects in Thursday’s drug bust in the Birmingham-Hoover metro had previously been deported due to felonies and re-entered the country.More >>
Birmingham City Council President Johnathan Austin says the city tries to educate motorists concerning where they can park and when, but still hears complaints.More >>
A Pleasant Grove woman is charged with chemical endangerment of a child after police say she used heroin while she was pregnant.More >>
The remains of a Birmingham man have returned home after being missing for 67 years.More >>
Memorial Day holiday kicks off summer. That usually means kids out of school and law enforcement sees a bump in crime.More >>
