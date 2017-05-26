Drivers Beware: Read the 'fine print' before parking downtown

Birmingham City Council President Johnathan Austin says the city tries to educate motorists concerning where they can park and when, but still hears complaints.

Those calls typically deal with people being towed when they thought they had paid in an open lot or paid and failed to put the receipt on the dash.

“If we receive complaints, someone will look and see if there is a problem and then contact the lot owner,” Austin said.

The issue deals with private parking lots. The city passed an ordinance two years ago capping towing fees at $165, requiring private lots to post larger signs, provide receipts and prominently explain procedures, still, the confusion exist.

The best advice from those familiar with private lots in downtown Birmingham is read the sign. If a machine does not provide a receipt where it is required, it’s a good idea to park elsewhere and settle up with the fee later.

Better being out $6 for now than $165.

