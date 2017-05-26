3 suspects in Birmingham-Hoover drug bust had been previously deported

An ALEA spokesman says three of the five suspects in Thursday’s drug bust in the Birmingham-Hoover metro had previously been deported due to felonies and re-entered the country.

Those three are believed to have been immediately taken into federal custody.

Two people, Armandno Escobar Jackes, 39 of Birmingham, and Elsy Judith Martinez Lopez, 30 of Birmingham, were listed on drug trafficking charges in the Jefferson County Jail Friday.

Three other suspects, Bernardo M. Lopez, 36, Birmingham, Misael Agosttini Otero, 32, Birmingham, and Rafael Arvayo Lopez, 31, Birmingham, were not listed as being booked in the jail.

The five were arrested Thursday when ALEA, Homeland Security, Birmingham and Homewood police served two search warrants.

More than $900,000 worth of marijuana, cocaine and meth, as well as $95,000 cash and two guns were seized.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.