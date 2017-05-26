New law will allow legal midwifery in AL

Just 10 days, that's how long Kara Edwards has until she meets her sweet baby daughter.

But she's hoping her labor and delivery experience this time will be a lot better than when big sister Charlie arrived.

She had wanted to have a natural delivery, but said feels having it in a hospital setting led to interventions she didn't want.

“I ended up with Pitocin and an epidural I didn't need, I don't think, just because it didn't look right on the clock,” she said.

Before she even left the hospital, she told her husband she wanted their next child to be delivered at home.

Within a year or so, that will be an option for Alabama women now that Governor Kay Ivey has signed a bill that will allow midwives to oversee home births.

“It's very important women have body autonomy and have the ability to choose for themselves what's right for themselves, their families and their babies,” says Sheila Lopez, a certified nurse midwife.

She says the bill addresses several concerns those opposed to midwifery have had including:

Creating a licensing board that will regulate midwives

Putting protocols in place for transports, should they be necessary and

Excluding certain high-risk pregnancies.

“I feel birth is natural and will go how its intended to go,” says Edwards. “I am so excited. We will definitely be having a home birth with our next one.”

