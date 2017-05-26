Montgomery Schools' gun reward program may be headed to Birmingham

A gun reward program may be coming to Birmingham schools.

The ATF started the program in Montgomery schools. The idea is offer a reward up to the $500 for information about anyone with illegal weapons in a school or on school property.

"The program has been successful over the last year in reducing violent crime by removing firearms from school property," Michael Knight, PIO for the ATF said.

Earlier this year, a student was shot and killed near the campus of a Montgomery school. The capital city is expanding the program to offer a reward of $300 to find any illegal weapon in the hand of a teenager.

The ATF program is limited to school property.

"The program is designed to provide a safe environment for the students by providing information to school resource officers in terms of firearms that have been located on school property," Knight said.

The weapons must be illegal guns and not BB guns. The ATF hopes to expand the school program to Birmingham.

"So, Birmingham is one of the areas we are looking to mirror this type of concept because it’s about providing a safe environment for children in education as well as teachers and other staff," Knight said.

The ATF will be talking to various groups in Birmingham to see if they can get the program up and running by fall.

