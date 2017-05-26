Remains of Korean War veteran return to Birmingham 67 years later

The remains of a Birmingham man have returned home after being missing for 67 years.

A Delta jet ended the long journey home from North Korea for Tommy Stagg. He was just 21 years old when he went missing in 1950 on patrol during the Korean War.

Stagg's family came from across the country to watch as his casket made the last trip to Birmingham.

"I'm glad it’s here. It's been more emotional than I would have thought for a person I only met when I was 4 years old." Larry Leonard, Stagg’s nephew said.

A prayer was spoken over the body after it arrived. Leonard promised his mother, Stagg's sister, the family would continue to search for his remains.

"It's a big deal. It's a promise he is keeping to his mother, would be my grandmother, Tommy's older sister. We would keep searching," Cameron Leonard, Stagg’s grandnephew said.

Some in the Stagg family had doubts this day would ever arrive.

"People just want closure and this is what this represents for our family closure. Tommy is home now," Larry Leonard said.

Stagg will be buried on Memorial Day at Elmwood Cemetery on Monday. The family planned to have the burial that day to pay tribute not only to Stagg but also his older brother who died in War World II and all of those who paid the ultimate price for this country.

“It's great we can all celebrate the official start of summer and go get a good deal on a new car but it is also important to remember why we have this three-day weekend," Cameron Leonard said.

The funeral is set for 1 p.m. Monday. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.