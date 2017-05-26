Deputy: "Mom and dads, know where your young people are' this summer

The Memorial Day holiday traditionally kicks off summer.

That means kids out of school and law enforcement sees a bump in crime. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office sees an increase in crime during summer months.

Chief Deputy Randy Christian says they will have increased patrols but parents need to take steps to help keep their children out of trouble.

"Mom and dads, know where your young people are. Know who they are with. Try to keep them busy with good activities and for gosh sakes, get them a job if you can." Christian said.

Christian said young people get into trouble if they don't have anything to do. He says this happens every summer for all generations.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.