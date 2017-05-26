Troopers: Fatal wreck involving tractor trailer, SUV block lanes - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Traffic

Troopers: Fatal wreck involving tractor trailer, SUV block lanes on I-459 N

Source: WBRC Source: WBRC
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

ALEA State Troopers are on the scene of a fatal wreck on Interstate 459 near Grants Mill Road.

Troopers say it involves a tractor trailer and an SUV.

Investigators have only confirmed one fatality.

The wreck has three lanes blocked. Traffic is moving on the right shoulder.

ALEA wants drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly