DCH Medical Center hosts holiday flag folding ceremony

Tuscaloosa's DCH Regional Medical Center kicked off the Memorial Day holiday weekend with a new tradition.

The hospital held a flag folding ceremony Friday afternoon. A U.S. Marine Corp honor guard folded a U.S. flag in front of the cafeteria.

A member of the American Legion played Taps.

Onlookers showed their respect by placing hands over hearts and some even saluted. One woman even became emotional watching the ceremony.

"Just knowing what they go through for this country. I'm a police officer. Just what we deal with, just knowing there is so much worse, crazy. But, I had family that fought, so much respect," Anna Randle said.

The ceremony required the flag be folded exactly 13 times.

