WWII Vet honored at McKenzie Court Senior Center

Rev. William Hughes gave Friday's morning prayer at the McKenzie Court Senior Center.

Friends say Hughes still uplifts others.

"Him having the spirit he has at 100 years old, he laughs every single day, I think that's a big deal with him," said the Senior Center nutrition director Dinesha Carter.

They showed their appreciation for the World War II veteran. The group presented him with a plaque, a poem and a gift bag going into the Memorial Day weekend.

"I had some rough days," Hughes remembered.

Those were days like when he moved supplies and troops through Europe while stationed with the 28th Quartermasters in Africa and France during World War II.

"And one of them folks in the airplanes shot at me. The bullet passed by me, but the Lord took care of it," Hughes said.

As folks recognize the sacrifice some paid in service to our country, Hughes feels proud of what he others accomplished.

"It's good thinking of what the soldiers did and how they came through difficult problems," Hughes explained.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.