WBRC Free Friday Flicks 2017

Alagasco is proud to present WBRC’s Free Friday Flicks again in 2017!
Movies starts at dusk and as the name suggests, there is no charge for admission.
Come out early to Veterans Park in Hoover and enjoy free kids’ activities such as face painting, bounce house, and creations made by a balloon artist.
Food and drinks will be available for sale from Little Caesars. Pizza! Pizza!
Follow Free Friday Flicks on Facebook and Twitter for weather updates affecting a movie showing.
You can print the PDF below for a list of the movies.
WBRC's Free Friday Flicks is sponsored by the following area businesses:
Oak Mountain Pediatric Dentistry
Wayne's Environmental Services
