FIRST ALERT: Thunderstorms likely late weekend

We have few clouds in the forecast Friday afternoon and warm temperatures. Highs will be reaching the mid 80s. Friday night will be perfect for shopping, dinner out, or just spending some time relaxing with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 60s.



Saturday is the perfect day for outdoor activities this weekend. This is your pool and grilling out day. Expect highs near 90s with more humid conditions. It is possible we could see a stray thunderstorm develop after 3 p.m., especially north of I-20. We will see lows in the lower 70s Saturday night.



Models continue to indicate that most of Sunday will be dry with rain and thunderstorm potential the greatest after 4 p.m. The best chances of rain during the day will be north of I-20 and extending into the Tennessee Valley.



First Alert: We'll be watching Sunday evening closely for a threat for strong thunderstorms. The most active weather will likely remain to the north and west of the area, but we could still see a few storms result in heavy rain, lightning and damaging winds. If you live in Marion, Winston, Cullman, and Blount counties, this is the area where we could see some of the strongest storms. Thunderstorms will likely continue through at least the first half of Monday. By Monday afternoon, expect thunderstorm chances to decrease a bit. Highs will reach the lower 80s. We'll still see scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday evening.



Next Week: We'll see spotty showers and storms Tuesday afternoon with temperatures reaching the lower 80s. Wednesday should be mostly dry with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances will again climb both on Thursday and Friday. It appears we'll be a wetter pattern through the next five-seven days.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.