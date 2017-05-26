Mickey: Saturday looks great, chance of rain Sunday into Memorial Day

Temperatures started out in the 50s this morning, but warmed up into the mid-80s.

Saturday looks like your best day to fire up the grill. We should see only a slight chance of an isolated shower with highs in the mid to upper 80s and SW winds at 5-10.

Rain chances stand at 30 percent for Sunday and 60 percent by Sunday night into Memorial Day Monday.

Spotty showers take us into next week.

We hope you have a great Memorial Day weekend.

