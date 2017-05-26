UA researchers say statistics show important role of seat belts

Ahead of the busy Memorial Day weekend travel period, University of Alabama researchers are sharing statistics that show the role seat belts play in saving lives in traffic crashes.



According to the Center for Advanced Public Safety (CAPS), current numbers show more than 90 percent of people in Alabama are wearing seat belts. However, in more than 60 percent of traffic deaths in Alabama, victims are not wearing seat belts.



“That shows just how critical it is to wear your seat belt,” CAPS Associate Director Rhonda Stricklin said. “Because most people are, over 90 percent are, but yet, 60 percent of fatalities are not belted. So it just shows that that’s what makes the difference.”



Stricklin points to another key statistic, which indicates that of people who are involved in crashes but not injured, more than 97 percent of them are wearing seat belts.



“It really is the No. 1 thing you can do to protect yourself in the car,” Stricklin said. “Not just from your driving but from other people's driving. It can't prevent a crash, but it can prevent a crash from being a fatal crash. It really can save your life.”



Alabama’s Click It or Ticket Seat Belt Safety Campaign will be underway this Memorial Day weekend. During the campaign, extra patrols are in place to remind drivers to buckle up.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.