Fires in Etowah Co. jail under investigation; no serious injuries

Etowah County's Arson Task Force is investigating a pair of small fires that were set inside the Etowah County Detention Center.

A statement from Natalie Barton, communication director for the Etowah County Sheriff's Office, says no one was seriously injured in the two fires. She says inmates who complained of difficulty breathing were treated immediately and have since returned to their cells.

The call came into the Gadsden Fire Department at around 7:43 a.m. Friday morning, from Unit 3 of the jail, a maximum security section. Barton's statement alleges an immigration detainee set fire to a still-unknown object in the common area, where the detainee and three others were out on "free time." She says the detainee then set fire to a mattress in his cell.

Barton described the four detainees who were in the common area, as being from the Middle East and Asia. She says all four are being questioned about the fires, and some may be cleared.

Barton says jail personnel have also been checked and cleared by medical personnel.

Barton says the jail's sprinkler system activated during the fires. Between that and the Gadsden Fire Department's suppression efforts, Barton says there's some water damage as well as smoke damage, confined mostly to Unit 3.

Sheriff Todd Entrekin says the efforts of the Gadsden Fire Department likely kept the fires from getting worse.

“I want to personally thank the Gadsden Fire Department for their quick and professional response. They did an excellent job in containing the fire,” Entrekin said in a statement.

“Words cannot express my appreciation and gratitude to the employees of the Sheriff’s Office, especially those inside the detention center.," Entrekin added. "The detention deputies acted quickly to ensure the safety of all inside Unit 3. Their noble actions saved lives today.”

By 9:30 a.m., fire trucks and standby ambulances had begun leaving the scene. No one was ever transported to any hospitals. The Gadsden Fire Department will investigate the incident along with the arson task force.

"All we know at this time is, the fire was sparked inside the common area, and then taken to the cell where the mattress was set on fire," Barton told reporters after the fire. Barton says she doesn't know what the detainee used to set the fire, or why the detainee set the fires.

"Even though it is several hours into the incident, it is still a lot of information to sort through, a lot of individuals to speak with, the witnesses, the other detainees, inmates inside the unit, will all be spoken to, so that we can get to the bottom of the matter," Barton said.

