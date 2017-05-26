UPDATE: Teen shot in leg at Center Point apartment complex

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies say a 17-year-old male was shot in Center Point Friday morning.

Deputies responded to a report of a person shot in the 1800 block of Martinique Drive. The caller stated that he had been shot and then hung up.

Authorities found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his leg in a wooded area behind The Pointe Apartments.

The victim at first didn’t cooperate, but then reported that he had been walking through the wooded area when an unknown person shot him, according to deputies.

He was taken to a hospital with non- life threatening injuries.

