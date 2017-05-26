Mickey's Weather Kid: Simone

Simone stopped by Good Day Alabama to give Mickey a hand with the weather.
She is a great student and loves to entertain. Simone was recently named a 5th grade scholar by Jefferson County Schools. She is a member of the All County Choir, Crumly Chapel Newcomb Team and praise dances for Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.
She is also a fashionista, waking up every morning to watch Mickey's forecast on Good Day Alabama so can she can wear the right outfit for the day.
