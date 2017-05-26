Registration open for Avery Johnson Basketball Camps - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Registration open for Avery Johnson Basketball Camps

Alabama Basketball Coach Avery Johnson. (Source: coachaverycamps.com) Alabama Basketball Coach Avery Johnson. (Source: coachaverycamps.com)
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Alabama Basketball Coach Avery Johnson is holding basketball camps for kids this summer.

There are camps available during the month of June, including individual camp and play date camp. There are overnight and day camp options available.

Learn more about Coach Avery's Basketball Camps at coachaverycamps.com.

You can also call 205-348-4111.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly