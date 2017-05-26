Korean War soldier's remains to return home in time for Memorial Day burial

A fallen soldier will come home Friday morning after 67 years.

The remains of Birmingham native, Pfc. Thomas Clark Stagg are expected to land at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, followed by a Memorial Day burial service.

Stagg and 10 other members of the 187th Regimental Combat Team were declared killed and missing in action after engaging with Chinese forces in late November 1950 near the Hajoyung-ni, Hwanghae Province, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea during a reconnaissance mission.

He was 21-years-old.

North Korea returned the remains of over 600 soldiers who died during the Korean War in the 1990s along with documents that indicated some of the remains were from the region where Staggs was killed.

He was later identified with the help of DNA tests and forensic odontology analysis.

Staggs’ family was notified just before Christmas 2016, according to his nephew, Cameron Leonard.

Staggs will be buried with full military honors at Elmwood Chapel in southwest Birmingham at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.