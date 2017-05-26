Mickey: It's the unofficial start of summer!

Here we go. We made it! It's the unofficial start of summer, 2017.

We do have temperatures in the 50s this morning, but we are looking at highs today in the mid-80s and winds out of the southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

If you're going to pick a day to grill out this weekend I would go with Saturday. With variably cloudy skies tomorrow, we should see only a slight chance of an isolated shower with highs in the mid to upper 80s and SW winds at 5-10.

Rain chances stand at 30 percent for Sunday and 60 percent by Sunday night into Memorial Day Monday.

Spotty showers take us into next week.

