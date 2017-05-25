Hale Co. Schools re-evaluating safety plan following school shooting

After a shot was fired at Greensboro High School Wednesday, the school district is re-evaluating their safety plan.

Hale County school officials said because of their no tolerance policy regarding gun violence, the shooting that occurred was a first of its kind. Still, they want to do their very best to make sure this will never happen again.

“There are other alternatives that the gun is not the answer and how serious it could've been that someone's life could've been taken,” said Superintendent Osie Pickens.

This message is what Superintendent Osie Pickens wants to get through to students and parents. She plans to have more assemblies soon to hammer it home.

“This is an extremely bad choice and serious things can happen to students and it can affect them the rest of their lives,” said Pickens.

Along with encouraging more parent involvement to educate their kids about gun safety, there's more the district plans to do.“

With any program, you should be able to see something that needs to be improved we are going to take it to the drawing board again and find our weaknesses,” said Assistant Superintendent Michael Ryans.

Currently, they have specific students and staff trained to report suspicious behavior.

However, there are exceptions.

Greensboro police said had it not been for another student tackling the shooter someone could've been shot.

“They saw the gun so they quickly acted so we're grateful that nothing seriously happened,” said Pickens.

The district has changed its dismissal procedures following the shooting and plans to have more random backpack checks.

“It could happen anywhere but we are prepared we are trained for these types of incidents,” said Ryans.

Superintendent Pickens said counseling services were available to students who needed it.

Greensboro High School carried on with their graduation scheduled for Thursday.

