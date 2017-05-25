'Fair Justice Act' to speed up appeal process for death row inmates

Some convicted people can remain on Alabama’s death row for years, even decades waiting on the appeals process.

A bill, known as the “Fair Justice Act,” was recently passed and would shorten the amount of time death row inmates can file appeals. State Senator Cam Ward sponsored the bill.

“You get the same number of appeals you had before but they run at the same time as opposed to back to back like they do now,” Ward said.

Ward said the bill could resolve appeals sooner so that victims’ families don’t have to wait for justice. Ward tells us it could cut a handful of years from the appellate process. Ward tells us on average around the country appeals last eight to 10 years. In Alabama, it's 15-19 years.

“You still get the same motions, you just can’t drag it out as long as some people have. That’s cruel and inhumane to the people who suffered,” Ward added.

Opponents say the “Fair Justice Act” is anything but fair and could end up killing innocent people.

Lisa Borden is civil rights attorney in Birmingham who handles post-conviction death penalty cases. Borden says the state provides little resources for representation.

And she says that’s why the appeals process takes a while.

“If Alabama really wants to fix the process and make it run more smoothly and not last forever. What they could do is provide competent representation and resources to people from the beginning and then there wouldn’t be so many things to litigate about,” Borden said.

Borden feels the bill will do more harm than good.

“Many cases take longer because there’s not really much detailed investigation that goes into even finding out what the claims are. If you cut that time off, then you are going to have people whose valid claims, whose important claims cut off forever and people are going to die.”

Ward feels confident Governor Ivey will sign the bill.

Borden sent a letter to Governor Ivey asking her to veto the bill. The Alabama Bar Association is also coming out against it saying it’s not going to streamline justice.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.