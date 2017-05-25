J-P: Sunshine continues Friday with rain chances late weekend

It will be clear and mild tonight with overnight lows in the mid-50s.

Expect mostly sunny skies for Friday with highs in the upper 80s. We will remain rain-free through at least most of Saturday. Friday night will be clear with lows in the mid-60s.

Weekend Forecast: We'll see mostly sunny skies with highs around 90. We'll see a small chance for rain Saturday evening along with a few thunderstorms. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 70s.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain chances climbing during the afternoon. Expect highs to reach the mid-80s. The greatest risk for thunderstorms will be during the afternoon/evening. There is a First Alert for some storms to become strong especially for areas north of I-20. Thunderstorm chances will remain high through Monday. Rain chances will remain around 60-percent through Memorial Day. Right now forecast models are suggesting the best chance for rain Monday morning. Expect lingering clouds through the afternoon/evening with showers/storms. Highs will reach the lower 80s.

