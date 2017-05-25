Tuscaloosa Co. gets a new storm shelter in Carroll's Creek

A community right outside of Northport gets a much-needed storm shelter.

The million dollar storm shelter for Carroll's Creek is also a part of their new fire station.

The shelter has a generator and can hold about 300 people.

Fire Chief Tom Clarke said their firefighters will be operating the shelter.

After the April 27, 2011, tornado that hit the area the department saw the need for a safe house and applied for a grant they were awarded back in 2012.

“At our home, we don't have a storm shelter we don't have a basement so we've just kind of do the best we could as far as seeking shelter,” said Angie Sanford resident.

“If you are riding down the road and you need to come on come on cause that's what it's for. It's a community shelter but it's still for the public. It's there for anyone who shows up,” said Carroll's Creek Fire Chief Tom Clarke.

The new fire station was an additional million dollars to fund not included in that grant.

