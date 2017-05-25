Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham offers survey for B-Active Plan

This is the last weekend to voice your opinions about where you want to see more walkable and bikeable areas in Birmingham.

It is called the B-Active Plan. The Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham has a survey out to help make biking and walking a more convenient way of daily for transportation for Birmingham.

They are working to find keys roads where these lanes could be added. Their goal is to see a more cohesive network of bike lanes and sidewalks.

That way. anyone who would like to walk or bike to the grocery store or to work actually has that option.

The entire plan should be finished in about a year.

For more information on taking the survey go to https://b-activeplan.com/get-involved-2/

