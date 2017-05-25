AL national guard company deployed

Approximately 90 National Guardsmen from Springville are deploying for what will be an overseas trip.

They're leaving behind their lives and loved ones.

"A family that cares for me. Leaving behind a community that has been really supportive," said Captain Kevin Ashley, 208th chemical company commander.

Ashley can't say for sure where the company is going in the Middle East or how long they'll be there.

But each soldier has a story.

Teresa Blocker is saying goodbye to her grandson.

"I'm heartbroken, but I'm very proud of him that he's ready to serve our country," said Blocker.

Jeannine Wanson's daughter is shipping off too.

"Mixed emotions. Kind of happy because I'm proud, but I'm kind of sad because she is going to leave," said Wanson.

While the troops are deployed it's a strain on the family too.

"We couldn't do what we do without your love and support. You are the heroes for the 208," Ashley told the crowd at Thursday's deployment ceremony.

"The soldiers are trained to go and deploy but the family is not trained to be without their spouse, or their significant other, or their son, or their daughter," said Colonel Mark Neely.

