Hueytown HS principal's lawyer calls charges 'ridiculous'

Ridiculous.

That is what the attorney for Hueytown High School's principal is now calling the charges he's now facing.

Last week, Hueytown police charged Garner with two misdemeanors surrounding an investigation into a teacher accused of having inappropriate relationships with several male students.

Wednesday, the Jefferson County school system said Garner is on leave. They confirmed that again Thursday.

However, Robbins says Garner has voluntarily taken a few vacation days to deal with a personal matter not related to this situation.

“When the facts come out it's going to show my client acted properly, followed procedure, got involved the proper folks to investigate any of these claims and there was nothing to it,” Robbins said.

According to court records, Garner is scheduled to have a trial on these two matters on June 26.

