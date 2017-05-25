30-Day Notice: Housing Authority wants security improvements

The Housing Authority Birmingham Division has given its private security firm 30 days to address security concerns at the Collegeville housing community.

“The conversation was very frank today and we agreed there would be a 30-day probationary period in which we expect improvements,” authority spokesman Joseph Bryant, Jr. said.

The meeting follows complaints from residents about security issues, including a deadly shooting two weeks ago involving individuals who did not live in the community.

“We have received complaints the gate is not properly manned, procedures aren’t being followed as they should be,” Bryant said.

Wanda Monday has lived at Collegeville for more than a decade. She said she felt safe, but does worry about people who don’t belong there.

“We get people who aren’t supposed to be here, we go right to the manager,” Monday said.

After 30 days, the authority plans to review performance to decide if changes are needed.

It’s part of a larger strategy to address crime and security concerns at authority properties.

HABD’s first security director is expected to be hired and on the job within six weeks.

