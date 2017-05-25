Jasper Red Cross relocating to Cordova

The City of Jasper is at odds with the American Red Cross over a relocation plan.

The American Red Cross building is currently on Viking Drive near downtown Jasper. The agency plans to move down interstate 22 to Cordova.

"Whether they are located in Jasper or Cordova will probably not impair their ability to do the things they do in the county," Mayor David O’Mary said.

O'Mary supports the Red Cross but he says the building was paid for by donations from people in Jasper.

"It will be very reasonable to make the assumption people in the community of this size would not have contributed $400,000 to a project that was going to be taken away from them," O’Mary said.

In a statement from Red Cross representative Alicia Anger, the company says its "new space in Cordova at the Old National Guard Armory helps make the best use of donor dollars. Anger says the Red Cross has "reached out to Walker County officials ... to reach an amicable agreement for a continued positive relationship in the community."

"This facility will go on the market next month. We know at this point the sale of that facility will not stay in Jasper," O’Mary continued.

O'Mary wants some of money back. Mayor O'Mary will be meeting with Red Cross officials next week and they will try to reach a compromise over the building and the money.

