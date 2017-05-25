Maplesville High School holds early graduation for sick student

Graduating high school is something TJ Latham has dreamt of ever since he was little.

“That’s all he’s been talking about, especially since this year. He kept talking about graduation,” said Jeanette Latham, TJ’s aunt.

Latham, who was born with a medical condition, fell ill two weeks ago and has been at St. Vincent’s Chilton ever since. After seeing the doctor, his family told him Wednesday that he would not be able to attend his high school graduation Thursday night.

When Maplesville High School officials found out Latham would not make it, they decided to bring the ceremony to him at St. Vincent’s Chilton.

“This is a first for us, but we wanted to do something special for him. TJ is very special to us and we were going to do whatever it took to have some kind of ceremony for him,” said Maplesville Principal Steven Hunter.

More than 20 classmates took part in Latham’s graduation ceremony Thursday morning, just hours before they attend their own.

“We’ve always shared a special bond with TJ so coming here and supporting him in his next step was a wonderful opportunity for us. He always supported us,” said senior Brinley Carter.

“He’s always been there for us and we have to be there for him because he does everything he can for us and this little thing means the world,” said senior Alex Smith.

“This really made his day and made my day too. You know he’s sick, but seeing all his classmates, teachers, and coaches, he’s feeling better already,” Jeanette Latham added.

Latham was very involved on campus. He was the manager for the football, softball and basketball teams and helped in the front office. But his biggest impact was on his classmates.

“One thing I take away from TJ is to be a fighter, and don’t let one thing get you down,” Smith added.

Maplesville High School will hold its annual graduation ceremony Thursday at 7 p.m.

