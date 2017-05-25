Town Hall held for veterans at Tuscaloosa's VA Medical Center

Floyd Wheat was one of the first people to arrive at Thursday's Town Hall at Tuscaloosa's VA Medical Center.

"I'm 75 years old and walk with a limp and nobody will hire me," Wheat said.

He asked officials with the Veterans Benefits Administration about raising his disability benefits.

Wheat is pleased with the care he's received here.

Veterans Affairs spokesman Damon Stevenson said there's been a push to increase access to medical care for veterans like Wheat.

"Here in Tuscaloosa, we see an average a primary care patient within about seven and a half days. Specialty care runs about 4 days and mental health care runs about 6 days," Stevenson went on to say.

The hospital opened a minute clinic to help those veterans with urgent care needs.

And there's an emphasis on helping veterans in danger of hurting themselves or others.

"Any veteran who needs mental health care is experiencing a mental health crisis, suicidal thoughts, thoughts of harming themselves or others, we need them to come see us. We will get them seen immediately," Stevenson added.

The meeting also helped VA medical center leaders get feedback about veterans' level of satisfaction with their experiences with the medical center.

