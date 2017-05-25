Alabama football season opener vs. Florida State set for 7 p.m. at ATL Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The University of Alabama Athletics Department released the following:

Alabama football’s season opener against Florida State in the 2017 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has been scheduled for a 7 p.m. CT start, the network announced on Thursday afternoon.

The Crimson Tide and Seminoles are scheduled to open the brand-new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 2. The matchup is a part of five games to be hosted by the ABC/ESPN family of networks on opening weekend to start the 2017 college football season.

Alabama and Florida State will meet for the fifth time in program history, with the Crimson Tide holding a 2-1-1 advantage in the series. The last pairing came in 2007 with the Seminoles claiming a 21-14 win on Sept. 29 in Jacksonville, Fla.