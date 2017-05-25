Jalapeño Raspberry Jam Burger

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Chuck

1/3 cups Raspberry-Jalapeño Jelly

1 pinch Kosher Salt And Black Pepper To Taste

1 whole Small White Onion, Sliced

1 Tablespoon Oil

1 teaspoon Butter

2 Tablespoons Brie Cheese

6 slices of cooked bacon



Directions:

Preheat grill.

Mix jelly with ground chuck and season with salt and pepper to taste. Divide into 4 equal-sized patties.

In a small skillet, cook onions in oil over low heat. Add kosher salt and butter. Stir occasionally. Cook until brown and soft, about 30 to 40 minutes.

Grill burgers to desired heat. Top each patty with an equal amount of onions and cheese.

