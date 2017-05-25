Jill: Gorgeous weather on Thursday

It is a beautiful day and it feels amazing outside! Expect temperatures to top off in the 70s. It will remain breezy and skies partly sunny until sunset.

After that, skies clear, winds die down and temperatures fall back into the upper 50s.



On Friday, much warmer air arrives but the muggy air holds off from returning until Saturday. You’ll get to enjoy a partly sunny day on Friday and temperatures topping off in the middle and upper 80s. There will be a breeze from the southwest that will range from 10-15 mph.



On Saturday, muggy air returns and warmth remains. Temperatures start off in the upper 60s and reach 90 degrees most places during the afternoon hours. Saturday still looks like the pick of the weekend with hot and dry weather across the state, though there is a small chance for an isolated shower or storm to the north of I-20. Just keep an eye to the sky if you are going to Smith Lake Park for the Memorial Day Festival, the Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Festival, or the SEC game at noon just in case something pops up.



FIRST ALERT: On Sunday morning, the chance for rain and storms returns to far north Alabama. There is a slight chance before noon for areas north of I-20. The chance increases to 40 percent before 7 p.m. for areas north of I-20. We will need to watch any storm that forms on Sunday because data shows very high instability and wind shear parameters, which would increase the threat for large hail and tornadoes. This threat as of now stretches from north Alabama and points north and westward.



As of now it looks dry for the SEC championship game, but potentially wet and stormy for the Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Festival. Please check back for forecast updates daily as we gather new and more accurate data.



The frontal system pushes through Central Alabama late Sunday night and into Memorial Day, which will lead to a widespread rain threat. A strong or severe thunderstorm is possible but we don’t see a widespread chance at this time.



